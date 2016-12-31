ACPD: No Checkpoints, But Increased Patrol on New Year's Eve

ACPD: No Checkpoints, But Increased Patrol on New Year's EvePosted: Updated:
Albemarle County police will have an increased presence on the roads Saturday night to deter drunk drivers.
The department is dedicating more resources to checking for intoxicated drivers. Officers recommend having a designated driver if you plan on doing any drinking.
While officers will be patrolling roads more aggressively, they won't be conducting sobriety checkpoints.
“We're not necessarily doing checkpoints, we're not conducting checkpoints, but we are doing the DUI saturation patrols, which means we do have officers who are specifically dedicated to DUI, they're also doing some traffic safety measures as well,” Madeline Curott of the Albemarle County Police Department said.
Last year during the holiday season from Thanksgiving to New Year's Eve, officers arrested 25 people for drunk driving.
So far this holiday season, they've arrested 11 drivers.
ACPD: No Checkpoints, But Increased Patrol on New Year's EveMore>>
Reported by Madison Carter
Reported by Madison Carter
Madison Carter joined NBC29 as a reporter in June 2016. She graduated from Syracuse with a degree in broadcast and digital journalism and a minor in policy studies. You can reach her on Email, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.Full Story
Madison Carter joined NBC29 as a reporter in June 2016. She graduated from Syracuse with a degree in broadcast and digital journalism and a minor in policy studies. You can reach her on Email, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.Full Story
Sign Up for Email Alerts
Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.* denotes required fieldsThank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.