ACPD: No Checkpoints, But Increased Patrol on New Year's Eve

Albemarle County police will have an increased presence on the roads Saturday night to deter drunk drivers.

The department is dedicating more resources to checking for intoxicated drivers. Officers recommend having a designated driver if you plan on doing any drinking.

While officers will be patrolling roads more aggressively, they won't be conducting sobriety checkpoints.

“We're not necessarily doing checkpoints, we're not conducting checkpoints, but we are doing the DUI saturation patrols, which means we do have officers who are specifically dedicated to DUI, they're also doing some traffic safety measures as well,” Madeline Curott of the Albemarle County Police Department said.

Last year during the holiday season from Thanksgiving to New Year's Eve, officers arrested 25 people for drunk driving.

So far this holiday season, they've arrested 11 drivers.