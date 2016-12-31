20 Florida State Shocks #12 UVa with Last-Second Three-Pointer

Dwayne Bacon made a three-pointer with two-seconds left on the clock, and the #20 Florida State men's basketball team upset #12 Virginia 60-58 on Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena.

The Cavaliers had taken a 58-57 lead on a three-point shot by freshman Kyle Guy with eight-seconds left, but they were unable to stop Bacon from hitting the game-winner.

"I knew the drift play that we ran was going to be open because we had already ran it three-times and it was open every time," says Guy. "I knew I just had to knock down the shot and when it went in, we were all hype, but we knew we had to get back. They caught me off guard. They sort of just passed it in. I thought they were going to call a time out. Dwayne got it and he made a heck of a play."

The FSU sophomore scored a game-high 29 points on 11-of-18 shooting, and made 6-of-9 three-point tries.

"I want the ball in my hands at the last minutes of the game, no matter what type of situation it is," says Bacon. "I had already hit five three-pointers, so I just was like, I'll try this."

"He's a special player," says Tony Bennett. "The shot he hit at the end of the game, from my vantage point, was pretty contested and tough. He just rose up and that's elite scoring."

Guy led UVa with 14 points, while London Perrantes, Devon Hall, and Marial Shayok each scored ten.

The defeat is Virginia's first at home against an ACC opponent since a 69-63 loss against Duke in January of 2015.

The Cavaliers are 35-2 against conference opponents at JPJ over the last four years.

UVa (11-2, 1-1 ACC) will be back in action at Pittsburgh on Wednesday.