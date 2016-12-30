Charlottesville Police Investigating Shooting Near Friendship Court

Charlottesville police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday evening, but they are still piecing together the 16-year-old's story.

Police got the call from Martha Jefferson Hospital about 5:30 p.m. where a friend took the victim. Police say the teen had a gunshot wound to the hand and leg.

The victim said he was shot near the area of 6th and Garrett Street.

Police say the couldn't find any evidence to support a crime scene. The victim, who has been released, made a statement to police which they are investigating right now.

Police say they don't have a suspect but add there's no danger to the public.