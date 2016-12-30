Photography Studio in Charlottesville Operating Since 1907 Closes

A Charlottesville photography business is closing its doors after more than a century behind the lens.

Gitchell's Studio on Forest Street has been taking pictures since 1907. The company takes headshots, photos for weddings and even passport pictures.

Master photographer, Jim Carpenter has photographed eight United States Presidents, the Dalai Lama and Elizabeth Taylor.

"The first thing you want to do is see the light for the photograph, the second thing you want to do is see the light of life, it's always going to be there. If you can see the light for the photograph you see dimension, if you see the light of life you'll see God in your heart,” said Carpenter.

Even though there will no longer be a storefront, Carpenter plans to continue taking pictures from his home.