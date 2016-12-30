Mark Obenshain Introducing Bill Requiring Party Registration for Voters

In the new year lawmakers could consider a bill that would require party registration for Virginia voters.

If approved, parties could then close their primaries to only those with the designated affiliation. Voters would need to register as Democrats, Republicans or Independents.

Then each year, the parties would determine the method of their nominating contests and whether or not to limit participation. State Senator Mark Obenshain has introduced this bill.

He says the measure would ensure party members are picking their own candidates, and says the parties are an important part of the American system, given their freedom of association is protected by the first amendment.

Obenshain has introduced this bill for years, but it follows a controversial episode in party politics.

The GOP proposed a pledge for participation in the presidential primary earlier this year, but then canceled the plans.

"Virginia has a long and perhaps not so proud history of Republicans and Democrats interfering with each others nominating contests, and one of the reasons that I think this is important is most states do allow people to register by party. I think Virginia ought to do so as well," said Mark Obenshain, R-26th District.

As far as this year's primaries go, Obenshain said he believes they were spirited but he did not see any major problems.

He argues this bill would be a positive step for future elections.

The 2017 General Assembly session begins in a week and a half in Richmond, and the legislation would first need to clear the privileges and elections committee before heading to the Senate floor.