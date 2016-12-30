Quantcast

Krispy Kreme Coming to 5th Street Station

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Divaris Real Estate announced on Friday, December 30, that Krispy Kreme is coming to 5th Street Station.

The company signed a lease for 3,050 square feet of retail space at the new shopping area.

The doughnut shop had previously been located at 1805 Emmet St N. in Charlottesville before it closed.

  Reported by Victoria Wresilo

