Tiger Woods, Winner of 14 Major Championships Turns 41

Tiger Woods, one of the most prolific golfers of all-time, turned 41 on Friday.

Woods made his debut in August of 1996 and shortly thereafter won the 1997 Masters Tournament by 12 strokes.

Woods went on to win four majors in a row from 2000-2001 which the press labeled the "Tiger Slam." His victories included a 15 shot win at the 2000 United States Open at Pebble Beach and an eight shot win at the Open Championship at St. Andrews in 2000.

Woods has not won a major in over eight years but as recently as 2013 won five tournaments in a year and was ranked number 1 in the world golf rankings.