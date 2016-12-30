Charlottesville Police Charge Man with Malicious Wounding

A Charlottesville man is behind bars after an early morning stabbing

Police were called out to Holly's Deli & Pub on East Market Street shortly after 2 a.m. Friday, December 30.

Officers reportedly found a 29-year-old Albemarle County man bleeding profusely with cuts to his neck and right arm.

The victim was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center. His condition is unknown.

Forty-year-old Glover Lloyd Jackson is charged with malicious wounding. He is being held without bond at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

Police say the case is still under investigation.