Charlottesville Police Charge Man with Malicious Wounding

Glover Lloyd Jackson CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
A Charlottesville man is behind bars after an early morning stabbing
Police were called out to Holly's Deli & Pub on East Market Street shortly after 2 a.m. Friday, December 30.
Officers reportedly found a 29-year-old Albemarle County man bleeding profusely with cuts to his neck and right arm.
The victim was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center. His condition is unknown.
Forty-year-old Glover Lloyd Jackson is charged with malicious wounding. He is being held without bond at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.
Police say the case is still under investigation.
Release from the Charlottesville Police Department:
On December 30, 2016 at approx. 2:14 a.m., Charlottesville police officers responded to Holly’s Deli, located at 1221 E. Market St. for the report of a disorder with a stabbing victim.
Upon arrival, officers found the victim, a 29-year-old male, an Albemarle County resident, who had been cut twice. The victim’s wounds were to his neck and his right arm and both were bleeding profusely when officers arrived.
Witnesses and officers applied first aid until rescue arrived and then the victim was transported to the UVA Medical Center.
After an initial investigation was completed, detectives arrested Glover Lloyd Jackson, age 40 of Charlottesville, for malicious wounding.
Jackson is being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Complex with no bond.
The wounding was the result of a disorder and the case is still under investigation.