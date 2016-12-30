Spudnut Shop Saying Goodbye to Charlottesville

A staple of downtown Charlottesville is saying goodbye.

The Spudnut Shop has been in business for nearly 50 years, becoming a common stop for quite a few folks in the community.

“My entire life, before I was born, my parents have been coming here,” said Emily White.

She went on to say, “I remember coming here with my mom and there would be the table of all the older men sitting over here drinking coffee, and they were always so sweet.”

The popular doughnut destination saw hundreds of people make one last stop before the shop closed its doors for good on Friday, December 30.

“I'm a big nostalgia fan, so just being able to come to a place that I've been in a hundred times, can't even count how many times," said Brooke Plotnick.

"This place has so much history in Charlottesville, that if you even visited Charlottesville for one day, you probably came here," Tanesha Hudson said.

Owner Michael Fitzgerald says the decision didn’t come lightly: “We've talked about that for months. Her son is finishing school, and we kind of thought maybe it's time to see what an ordinary life is like,” he said.

The shop has seen long lines and a full the parking lot just about every day since it made the announcement that it was shutting down.

“When I see this I think, 'Are we making the right decision?'” Fitzgerald said.

There are people who would consider Spudnut among some of Charlottesville's most iconic must-eat spots: “It's like a Bodos, Spudnuts, Christians,” listed White.

“I think by looking around today, we were successful,” Fitzgerald said.

“It’s a family-owned business, and I think there’s a lot of sweat and toil that goes into that. And they're heartfelt message that goes with that, and I think that’s really the big part of it,” said customer Tammie Moses.

"I've been coming here right close to 30 years," said Tom Walton.

Walton is part of a group of regulars to the shop nicknamed the Belmont Boys. Some of these guys have been coming to the shop since they were children.

"We like to get together each morning before we go to work, or in my case, I'm retired. And we've been getting together talking about sports, politics, you name it we talk about it,” Walton said.

The group is made up of about a dozen people who sit at a table in the back of the shop at least once a week. Some members come in to Spudnut every morning.

"The fellowship that we have every morning, and I think it’s healthy. It gets me out of bed in the morning, gets me moving,” said Roy Bondurant.

Ben Cosgro is one the newest and youngest members of the Belmont Boys. “I sort of sat down with them one day, and we just kept hanging out. And I've been doing that ever since I was in 9th grade," he said.

The Belmont Boys all have become very close with the owners, and got a card thanking them for their support. Jim Higginbotham read out from the card, "We thank you for your long standing loyalty and friendship.”

If you're looking for something to replace that daily, potato flour-based doughnut the owner says good luck: “I have no advice. That's terrible. It's either Spudnuts or nothing," he said.

Spudnut Shop officially closed at 2 p.m. Friday.