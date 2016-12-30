Quantcast

Thursday High School Basketball Scores & Highlights

J'Quan Anderson and the Patriots won the Holiday Basketball Classic for the second year in a row J'Quan Anderson and the Patriots won the Holiday Basketball Classic for the second year in a row
The Charlottesville girls defeated Albemarle 64-55 to win the Holiday Basketball Classic The Charlottesville girls defeated Albemarle 64-55 to win the Holiday Basketball Classic

BOYS BASKETBALL

Holiday Basketball Classic
  Championship
    Albemarle 77, West Potomac 68
  Third Place
    Western Albemarle 58, St. Anne's-Belfield 53

Fluvanna Basketball Bash
  Championship
    William Monroe 80, Fluvanna County 47

Riverheads 62, Nelson County 36
Stuarts Draft 95, Waynesboro 81
Blue Ridge 65, Miller School 52
R.E. Lee  77, Amelia 55     Darius George 41 points
 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Holiday Basketball Classic
  Championship
    Charlottesville 64, Albemarle 55
  Third Place
    Western Albemarle 45, Monticello 20

Fluvanna Basketball Bash
  Championship
    Fluvanna County 53, Spotsylvania 18

St. Anne's-Belfield 57, Deep Creek 35
East Rockingham 65, Buffalo Gap 52
Handley 52, Orange County 47

