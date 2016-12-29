Charlottesville Artist Displays Piece on Bank of James

The 5th Street Station Shopping Center has been attracting a lot of people since it opened. Wegmans and Field and Stream help bring crowds, but on Thursday night the outside of a bank got some attention too.

An animation was projected on the Bank of the James, for everyone to see and interpret by local Charlottesville artist, Jeff Dobrow.

He says this particular piece was put together in a fairly short period of time. The story involves nature and man and man's relationship to the planet.

Dobrow says he wants people to interpret the artwork for themselves, and it is intended to make people think.

"It would be awareness that there are a lot of different opportunities to present art in the community, and that's something that is amazing, I'd like to say about Charlottesville. That it has really been a fostering community for me to take me from a bit of a vacuum, to doing more and more things aside from this out and about in public," said Dobrow.

Dobrow says he wants to bring awareness to new forms of technology, like the current display. The projection was on display until around 9 p.m.