Police Hope Proposed Distracted Driving Legislation Improves Road Safety

Police hope new legislation in Richmond could lead to safer conditions on the roads.

A Northern Virginia state delegate is bringing a bill to the General Assembly that would restrict cell phone use in the car. This bill would prohibit drivers from using handheld cell phones while behind the wheel.

Albemarle County police say they're always in support of measures to cut down on distracted driving.

"Of course everyone here believes that anything dealing with a cell phone, distracted driving, is dangerous, we're just always trying to encourage, whether we agree or not that a handheld cellphone and talking on it while you're driving is good or bad, we still all can pretty much agree that you just need to make sure you're paying attention to where you're going," said Madeline Curott of the Albemarle County Police Department.

Texting while driving is already a primary offense in the commonwealth. The General Assembly convenes next month.