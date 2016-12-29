Smoked Kitchen and Tap Officially Opens as Restaurant in Crozet

Fans of barbecue in Crozet are in luck with a brand new restaurant that got its start in Charlottesville.

Smoked Barbecue was originally a food cart that opened up on the Charlottesville Downtown Mall back in 2013.

The barbecue was in such a popular demand that owners have turned their business into a full dining experience.

The new name is Smoked Kitchen and Tap. The restaurant has expanded its menu and hired 20 new employees. Owners believe the restaurant will do well in Crozet.

"We feel like we've got a really good product to put out and we feel like we built a really cool space and we've hired some great people to provide the service. So we're excited to show people the next level of Smoked," said Justin Van Der Linde, the co-owner.

The restaurant plans to keep a large portion of their product coming from local Virginia sources.

Smoked Kitchen and Tap is opening Thursday at 5 p.m. and will be open Friday and Saturday, it will be closed on New Years Day though.