Updated: Main Street Arena, Escafe Under New Contract

Contracts have been signed, and plans are now in development for several buildings in downtown Charlottesville.

Taliaferro Junction, LLC has signed a contract for the land and building at 230 West Main Street, the current home of the Main Street Arena.

The company also has the land and building being used by Escafe, located at 215 W. Water Street under contract, and is also leasing the building at 300 Preston Avenue.

Mark Brown, the previous owner of the Main Street Arena, announced back in September that he was selling the property for $6.5 million. Brown had said the sale was in direct response to the back and forth debate he was encountering with Charlottesville over issues with the Water Street Parking Garage.

Plans for the site have not been finalized, but representatives with Taliaferro Junction, LLC have expressed interest in creating a "21st century office building."

"You can have a mixed-use development, residential with commercial. You can have a hotel, office space, restaurant, and things like that," explained Neighborhood Development Services Director Alex Ikefuna.

City planners say even though an office building likely complies with the property's zoning of "downtown corridor mixed-use development," but that doesn't mean any new development will be without some hurdles: "Because of the location of the project, you can certainly expect that folks that have interest in historic preservation and things like that are going to have to speak their mind," Ikefuna said.

He added, "Because it is in a historic district, all demolition and construction will have to go through the Board of Architectural Review."

In a statement, the Main Street Arena says it will continue normal operations through its season, which lasts through the end of March.