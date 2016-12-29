7 Locations Across Virginia. to Be New Historical Highway Makers

Charlottesville's Dogwood Vietnam Memorial is one of seven locations getting new state historical highway markers. It is the nation's oldest Vietnam War Memorial.

The memorial was first put up April 20, 1966.

Other markers include one in Madison County that will recognize Cpl. Clinton Greaves, a Medal of Honor recipient, and a sign in the Town of Orange that will honor Tuskegee Airman Captain Andrew Maples Jr.

RICHMOND – The first public memorial in the U.S. honoring veterans of the Vietnam War, a 1909 Virginian Railway passenger depot in Roanoke, and a U.S. Army corporal awarded the Medal of Honor for “extraordinary heroism” during a U.S. cavalry fight with Apache Indians are among the topics featured on seven new historical highway markers recently approved by the Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR).

The “Dogwood Vietnam Memorial” marker recalls that this memorial was conceived “in late 1965 after news arrived of the first casualty of the Vietnam War” from the area of Albemarle County and Charlottesville, where the sign is slated to be erected in McIntire Park. “Consisting of a plaza with a plaque and flagpole, the memorial was dedicated” on April 20, 1966 and “is believed to be the nation’s first public Vietnam veterans’ memorial,” according to the approved marker text.

The Dogwood Vietnam Memorial, known as “the hill that heals,” was “renovated and expanded in 2014-2015,” the marker concludes.

In Roanoke the new historical marker “ Virginian Railway Station ” will rise to commemorate this renovated brick depot that was re-opened to the public last month, after a fire nearly destroyed it in 2001.

The station was a stop on the Virginian Railway’s 440-mile main line, completed in 1909 to transport coal from West Virginia to the Tidewater region of Virginia. “Standard Oil magnate Henry H. Rogers financed the $40 million project,” the sign will read. The rail line was “famous for its superior infrastructure and innovative equipment” and “built its most substantial brick passenger depot in 1909 to serve Roanoke,” according to the marker text.

The depot stopped passenger service in 1956 and became part of the Norfolk and Western Railway in 1959. It is listed on the Virginia Landmarks Register and National Register of Historic Places.

The sign “ Cpl. Clinton Greaves (1855-1906) ,” slated for Madison County, recalls this Medal of Honor recipient, who was born in the county, very likely into slavery.

Greaves enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1872 and served as a corporal in Co. C, 19th Cavalry. On January 24, 1877, Greaves was “part of a small detachment sent to persuade about 50 Apache Indians to return to a reservation,” the sign will state. “The Apaches surrounded the cavalrymen until, in hand-to-hand combat, Greaves created a gap through which his companions escaped,” the marker will read.

President Rutherford B. Hayes awarded Greaves the Medal of Honor in June 1879, and a U.S. military base in the Republic of Korea was later named Camp Greaves in his honor.

In the Town of Orange, the marker “ Capt. Andrew Maples Jr., Tuskegee Airman ” will be erected to recognize a veteran who also received military awards for valor.

Maples, who grew up in Orange, completed in 1941 the Civilian Pilot Training Program at Hampton Institute. “He graduated from the Advanced Flying School at the Tuskegee Army Air Field” in January 1943 and “was commissioned a second lieutenant in the Army Air Corps, and deployed to Italy with the 301st Fighter Squadron” during World War II.

During a mission escorting bombers, Maples’ plane went down over the Adriatic Sea. After declaring him dead in June 1945, the Army awarded him the Purple Heart. Maples’ name also “appears on the Tablets of the Missing at the Florence American Cemetery and Memorial in Italy,” the marker text concludes.

Veterans of American wars will also be highlighted in an “ Oakwood Cemetery ” marker to be placed in Martinsville’s historic burial ground.

Dating back to 1883, Oakwood Cemetery is the final resting place of veterans of World Wars I and II; Revolutionary War officer and Henry County founder George Waller; and “about 80 Confederate soldiers,” and “at least one Union soldier.” The cemetery also includes graves of Congressmen, justices of the Virginia Supreme Court, and Sallie Cook Booker, “the third woman elected to the General Assembly of Virginia.”

Two other markers were approved by DHR’s Board of Historic Resources during its final quarterly meeting of 2016, convened on December 15 in Richmond.

The sign “ Nellie Pratt Russell (1890-1979) ” will be erected in Brunswick County. Russell was an educator who attended Howard University and “one of six incorporators of Alpha Kappa Alpha Society, the first Greek letter organization founded by African American women,” according to the forthcoming sign.

Russell earned a Master of Arts degree from Teachers College, Columbia University in 1931. “For about 50 years, she taught English at the Saint Paul Normal and Industrial School (later Saint Paul’s College),” the marker will state. Russell helped found a chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha at St. Paul’s and “led women’s organizations in the Episcopal Diocese of Southern Virginia,” the marker text concludes.

Located in Lawrenceville, St. Paul’s College closed in 2013.

A marker in the Town of Ashland, titled “ School Transportation ,” will highlight that public school boards in Virginia through the early 20th century and the era of school segregation provided busing for white students but frequently denied this service to African Americans. “Across Virginia in the 1930s, black community organizations raised funds for buses,” according to the approved marker text.

One Hanover County resident, Lucian Hunter, supported by the Chickahominy Baptist Association, acquired the county’s first school bus for black students around 1934 and Hunter’s three sons drove students to the all-black Hanover County Training School. After Hunter and others petitioned the county school board, it “voted in 1935 to contribute funds toward [bus] service” for African American students.

The Virginia highway marker program, which began in 1927 with installation of the first historical markers along U.S. Rte. 1, is considered the oldest such program in the nation. Currently there are more than 2,500 official state markers, most of which are maintained by Virginia Department of Transportation, except in those localities outside of VDOT’s authority.

The manufacturing cost of each new highway marker is covered by its sponsor.

More information about the Historical Highway Marker Program is available on the website of the Department of Historic Resources at http://www.dhr.virginia.gov/.