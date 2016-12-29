'Running Man' Memory Living On in Charlottesville

The memory of one of Charlottesville’s most recognized runners is living on.

Philip Weber III was running along Ivy Road around 7 a.m. December 29, 2015, when he was hit and killed by an SUV.

"So many people in the community maybe didn't know Mr. Weber personally, but they certainly knew of him or they saw him around town," said Jefferson-Madison Regional Library Assistant Director Krista Farrell.

Weber, a University of Virginia graduate, earned his reputation as the "Running Man" through his long treks around the city and into Albemarle County. He would often be seen running for miles in just shoes and shorts, no matter what the weather was.

Fellow runners celebrated Weber’s life with an 8K race on Saturday, May 28, on what would have been his 56th birthday. The event was put on by Champion Brewery, and raised more than $3,000 for the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library. Weber also had a passion for reading.

“I would say I’m married to my running and to my textbooks,” Weber told NBC29 back in November of 2015.

On top of his habit of running roughly 100 miles a week, Weber would also work around 10 hours a week making audiobooks for the blind.

The Jefferson Madison Regional Library has added more than 100 books to its collection, along with CDs in celebration of Weber's love for classical music.

“A lot of running books, a lot of books on reading, writing, languages. He was very interested in languages, kind of a widely-read gentleman," Farrell said.

The collection is an effort to preserve the legacy of a man many felt they knew from seeing him so often.

“I really don't have any friends or I really don't know anybody,” said Weber, who had lived alone along Jefferson Park Avenue.

But Weber had a unique way of looking at life: “If you think you don't know anybody or don't have any friends, there’s probably somebody in one of those cars going by quietly who will come up to you and say ‘I see you all over.’ Those are my friends, even though I don't know their names.”

"It's nice to have a lasting remembrance of him in the library that benefits everyone," said Farrell.

The Jefferson-Madison Regional Library and Champion Brewery are working to finalize the details for the 2nd Annual Running Man 8K in Charlottesville. The plan is to once again hold the event during Memorial Day weekend. They say runners and volunteers are needed.