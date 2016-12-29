Investigators: Elkton Fire Caused by Appliance in Kitchen Area

Fire burning through a building in Elkton (FILE)
Officials say a malfunctioning appliance in a kitchen is to blame for the fire that tore through an apartment building in Elkton on Christmas Eve.
The fire broke out around 7:20 a.m. Saturday, December 24, and heavily damaged the building. Crews say the fire started in the back of the building, where a lot of damage is, and NBC29 has been told some animals did not make it out alive.
The building, located on West Spotswood Trail, housed 18 people in 10 different apartments, as well as a barber shop on the first floor. No one was hurt, but the fire destroyed a lot of their belongings.
Elkton's mayor says any donations for the victims should go to Elkton Area United Services.
Release from Rockingham County Fire-Rescue:
Fire investigators with the Rockingham County Department of Fire and Rescue have determined the cause of the fire on December 24, 2016 at 305 W. Spotswood Trail in Elkton, Virginia to be accidental involving a failure of an appliance in a kitchen area on the 1st floor.
The building was addressed as 303, 305, and 307 W. Spotswood Trail and was heavily damaged as a result of the fire. The original building was constructed in 1942 and partially remodeled in 2014 and the Rockingham County tax records show the value of the building to be $125,500 with a total square footage of 10,800 feet.
As a reminder, Rockingham County Department of Fire and Rescue would like to urge all families to check their homes for properly installed and working smoke alarms.
Families without a working smoke alarm or questions about the proper installation and operation of smoke alarms in their homes should contact the Rockingham County Department of Fire and Rescue at 540-564-3175 or your local fire department.