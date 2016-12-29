Investigators: Elkton Fire Caused by Appliance in Kitchen Area

Officials say a malfunctioning appliance in a kitchen is to blame for the fire that tore through an apartment building in Elkton on Christmas Eve.

The fire broke out around 7:20 a.m. Saturday, December 24, and heavily damaged the building. Crews say the fire started in the back of the building, where a lot of damage is, and NBC29 has been told some animals did not make it out alive.

The building, located on West Spotswood Trail, housed 18 people in 10 different apartments, as well as a barber shop on the first floor. No one was hurt, but the fire destroyed a lot of their belongings.

Elkton's mayor says any donations for the victims should go to Elkton Area United Services.