Man Charged with 3rd DUI in Fatal Chesterfield County Wreck

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) - An Emporia man has been accused of driving under the influence for a third time following a crash that killed another driver in Chesterfield County earlier this week.

News outlets report that 46-year-old Alonza Jefferson Jr., of Midlothian, was pronounced dead at the scene following a head-on collision early Tuesday on state Route 288.

Virginia State Police say 27-year-old Matthew P. Pernell's pickup truck had crossed the median and struck Jefferson's car.

Pernell has been charged with third-offense DUI and involuntary manslaughter. He was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries and is being held at the Chesterfield jail with no bond.

Court records show Pernell's most recent DUI conviction was because of a 2013 incident. It is unclear whether he has an attorney.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.