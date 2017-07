Salvation Army Captain Jason Perdieu receiving community support during his 48 hours of bell ringing (FILE)

One man’s bell ringing is being credited for creating a boost in donations to the Salvation Army Waynesboro.

The charity says Salvation Army Captain Jason Perdieu’s 48-hour marathon resulted in more than $23,000 in donations. The original goal was only $8,000.

Perdieu spent two full days over the Christmas holiday ringing the Salvation Army bell in front of Walmart in Waynesboro.

The captain says he was touched by outpouring of community support.

Salvation Army says the money will be used for buying necessities for families in need.