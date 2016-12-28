'Hoos Open Conference Play With 61-53 Win at No. 6 Louisville

The No. 12 Virginia basketball team won 61-53 at No. 6 Louisville Wednesday night in what was the ACC opener for both schools.

The Cavaliers held the Cardinals to a season-low 21 points in the first half and have now limited their opponents to 53 points or fewer in 10 of 12 games.

Virginia has won three-straight games against Louisville. Tony Bennett is 4-1 against Rick Pitino's Cardinals in ACC action.

The 'Hoos improved to 11-1 on the season and 1-0 in conference play. Its the ninth-straight season that UVa has won its conference opener.

Virginia is 3-0 in true road games, so far this season.

Junior guard Devon Hall led the 'Hoos with 10 points. It was the third game for Hall in double figures this season.

Senior guard London Perrantes had nine points and six assists and now ranks sixth all-time at UVa with 494 career assists.

Freshman guard Kyle Guy had nine points including a crucial bucket that extended UVa's lead 59-48 with 2:01 remaining in the game.

Sophomore center Jack salt had a team-high seven rebounds as Virginia outrebounded Louisville 31-26.

Virginia hosts No. 20 Florida State Saturday for its ACC home opener.

