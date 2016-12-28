Charlottesville Albemarle Rescue Squad Halfway to Fundraising Goal

The Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad (CARS) is about half-way to its annual fundraising goal.

The volunteer first-responder organization relies on its fund-drive to keep offering its services free of charge.

Each year, the organization tries to raise between $300,000 and $350,000. The funds take into account some of its bigger purchases like a new ambulance.

"We have some capital expenses. We just purchased a brand new ambulance. So, we can have nice new equipment for our patients and for our providers," said Brookeman.

The squad is one of the busier volunteer fire and rescue organizations. It has about 200 active members working around the clock, even on holidays.

"So calls were coming in whether it was Christmas Eve or Christmas Day or just one of the regular work days," said Harrison Brookeman, CARS assistant chief.

CARS said it’s definitely passed the halfway mark in its fund-drive, but there is still a ways to go. The new ambulances need new radios installed, and daily expenses which can add up.

"But, it also just costs money every day to run the ambulance, the diesel fuel, the disposable medical supplies, those are all expenses that we have to deal with on a day to day basis," said Brookeman.

If you would like to donate please click here.