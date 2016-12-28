Brewery Set to Open at Historic Farm in Madison County

A husband and wife who travel the world for work are settling into their historic farm in Madison to open the county's first brewery.

The Woodbourne Estate property was built in 1810. It's on the National Register of Historic Places.

“The Manor House was built by the same 3 craftspeople that built with Thomas Jefferson to build Monticello,” said Julie Haines, the owner of Bald Top Brewing Company.

Something new is brewing on this historic hillside property on Thrift Road.

“We're standing in the phase one brewery of Bald Top Brewing Company located in the heart of Madison County, Virginia,” said David Fulton, the owner of Bald Top Brewing Company.

David Fulton and his wife Julie Haines moved to Woodbourne Estate five years ago from Northern Virginia. It's their home base in between traveling the world for work in environmental engineering jobs.

“We focus on working in the poorest nations in the world building basic infrastructure, water supplies, schools, health clinics,” said Fulton.

“We're scientists, we've been doing engineering. And we are so excited about the opportunity to stay home,” said Haines.

Now, the couple is engineering the recipes for Bald Top's craft brews.

The beers are brewed in single barrels using grains from around the globe and hops grown on their research field in a partnership with Virginia Tech and Virginia State University.

“Both universities are looking at growing conditions across the state,” said Fulton.

A renovated hay barn opens as the tap room, and a century old cherry tree that fell on the farm forms the bar. Visitors can sample eight brews with names based on the estate's history including Bullet Hole Brown Ale and Dueling Diplomats IPA.

“They challenged each other to a duel right here on our property on White Oak Run. A judge put them in jail and said ‘you can't kill each other. You're the only doctor, you're the only lawyer,’" said Haines.

Haines and Fulton hope the suds and scenery of Bald Top make Madison County a destination in Central Virginia.

“When we mentioned to folks we were moving here, people went ‘oh, that is the prettiest county but there's just nothing going on there,’" said Fulton.

The brewery is almost entirely family-run.

Bald Top opens to the public Friday afternoon at 4 p.m. with grand opening celebrations all weekend. After the grand opening the brewery will be open every Friday through Monday.

“We want people to understand that this county is full of history, it's full of beauty, and just to come out and enjoy it,” said Haines.