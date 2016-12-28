Quantcast

NBC 29/Daily Progress Holiday Basketball Classic - 2nd Round

Charlottesville junior Immanuel Wells Charlottesville junior Immanuel Wells
Destinee McDonald scored 18 points for Charlottesville Destinee McDonald scored 18 points for Charlottesville

BOYS BASKETBALL
    Wednesday
  Second Round Consolation Bracket @ Albemarle HS
    Fauquier vs. Deep Run
    Charlottesville 47, Monticello 40

  Second Round Winner's Bracket @ Albemarle HS
    Albemarle 67, Western Albemarle 56
    West Potomac 74, St. Anne's-Belfield 73

GIRLS BASKETBALL
    Wednesday
  Second Round Consolation Bracket @ Monticello HS
    William Monroe 40, Deep Run 33
    Franklin County 50, Turner Ashby 24

  Second Round Winner's Bracket @ Monticello HS
    Albemarle 47, Western Albemarle 34
    Charlottesville 49, Monticello 30

