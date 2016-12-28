VCU Study: Resilience Associated with Lower Risk of Alcohol Abuse

A new study out of Virginia Commonwealth University finds resilience is associated with far lower risk of having a drinking problem.

Researchers say this revelation could help address this important public health issue. VCU teamed up with Sweden's Lund University to study nearly 1.7 million young men.

They discovered resiliency, which generally means thriving through adversity, could be a powerful buffer against alcohol abuse. Researchers measured resilience based on a nine-point Swedish military scale rating functioning at school, home and work.

They also identified alcohol use disorder through medical and criminal records. Researchers looked for things like multiple drunk driving convictions, pharmacy prescriptions and medical treatment for alcohol use.

The study determined that each point on the resilience scale translated to a 29 percent decreased chance of a drinking disorder.

"It definitely costs the public a lot of money as far as you know the convictions and jail time and lost work hours and and then obviously with drunk driving as far as safety," said Elizabeth Long, a PhD student at VCU.

The VCU researcher NBC29 interviewed said this study could prove it's helpful to foster resilience in children. Teaching things like coping skills and having a support network might prevent an alcohol problem later in life.

One challenge could be finding the practical way to instill resilience in kids. Moving forward, researchers say they hope to also gain a better understanding of the role of genetics here.