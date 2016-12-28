Website Helps Track Charlottesville's Capital Improvement Projects

Outside of its regular spending, Charlottesville has extensive plans already in motion for capital improvement projects in 2017.

Capital improvement projects for the city total more than $20 million for next year alone, and there is a lot to do throughout Charolottesville.

"We have them going on all the time: Construction, new projects, renovation projects, paving, all those kinds of things," said Charlottesville Spokesperson Miriam Dickler.

It can be a lot to keep track of, but Charlottesville has a website that uses an interactive map to help folks follow all of the projects.

"They're things people see and interact with, and folks want to know more about them," Dickler said.

The site is set up to be simple to use, simply scroll around to little bubbles that represent projects and what stage they are in. A red bubble means an active project, which can be clicked on to bring up all sorts of information about it. Green bubbles mean the project is complete, while yellow indicates a future project.

The Charlottesville Transit Station, for example, will be getting $20,000 for repairs and upgrades.

"I think that money spent on any infrastructure throughout the city, whether it's city buildings or bridges or anything to basically improve what's already there, is beneficial to the community as a whole," said Yolanda Adams with Charlottesville Area Transit.

The map offers updates on projects at city schools. sidewalks, renovations, as well as other works.