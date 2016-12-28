Staunton Museum Celebrates 160th Birthday of President Wilson

Staunton is holding a birthday celebration for the 28th president of the United States.

The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum offered free admission and a host of festivities on Wednesday, December 28, as it celebrated Wilson’s 160th birthday.

"Think of the Federal Reserve System, the Federal Trade Commission, Immigration Reform, Child Labor Law, eight-hour work day, the Organic Act, National Park Service, Mother's Day, Flag Day. A very progressive president, kind of brought this country into the 20th century,” said Bob Robinson with the museum.

Hundreds of people came out to the library and museum for the special celebration.

"We celebrate Woodrow Wilson for all the success that he had in generating peace. Unfortunately it was not long lasting because of World War II, but it really did set the stage for that," said Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum President/CEO Robin von Seldeneck.

Judd Bankert portrayed the 28th president during Wednesday's celebration.

"Woodrow Wilson was one of the founders of the progressive movement, which many of the things we accept today - public participation, the election of senators," Bankert said.

The free event ran from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday.

In April, the museum will be commemorating the 100th anniversary of World War I with lectures, conversations and new exhibits.