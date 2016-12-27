Quantcast

NBC 29/Daily Progress Holiday Basketball Classic - 1st Round

Posted: Updated:
Jayden Nixon and STAB defeated Charlottesville 64-49 Jayden Nixon and STAB defeated Charlottesville 64-49
Haylee Howard-Raddle scored 20 points for Albemarle Haylee Howard-Raddle scored 20 points for Albemarle

BOYS BASKETBALL
    Tuesday
First Round @ Western Albemarle HS
  St. Anne's- Belfield 64, Charlottesville 49
  West Potomac 71, Monticello 64
  Albemarle 73, Fauquier 47
  Western Albemarle 62, Deep Run 43

    Wednesday
  Second Round Consolation Bracket @ Albemarle HS
    3:00  Fauquier vs. Deep Run
    4:45  Charlottesville vs. Monticello

  Second Round Winner's Bracket @ Albemarle HS
    6:30  Albemarle vs. Western Albemarle
    8:15  St. Anne's-Belfield vs. West Potomac

GIRLS BASKETBALL
    Tuesday
  First Round @ Charlottesville HS
    Western Albemarle 38, Deep Run 26
    Albemarle 57, William Monroe 40
    Charlottesville 60, Franklin County 48
    Monticello 43, Turner Ashby 42

    Wednesday
  Second Round Consolation Bracket @ Monticello HS
    3:00  William Monroe vs. Deep Run
    4:45  Franklin County vs. Turner Ashby

  Second Round Winner's Bracket @ Monticello HS
    6:30  Albemarle vs. Western Albemarle
    8:15  Charlottesville vs. Monticello

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.