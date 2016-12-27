NBC 29/Daily Progress Holiday Basketball Classic - 1st Round

Haylee Howard-Raddle scored 20 points for Albemarle

BOYS BASKETBALL

Tuesday

First Round @ Western Albemarle HS

St. Anne's- Belfield 64, Charlottesville 49

West Potomac 71, Monticello 64

Albemarle 73, Fauquier 47

Western Albemarle 62, Deep Run 43

Wednesday

Second Round Consolation Bracket @ Albemarle HS

3:00 Fauquier vs. Deep Run

4:45 Charlottesville vs. Monticello

Second Round Winner's Bracket @ Albemarle HS

6:30 Albemarle vs. Western Albemarle

8:15 St. Anne's-Belfield vs. West Potomac

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Tuesday

First Round @ Charlottesville HS

Western Albemarle 38, Deep Run 26

Albemarle 57, William Monroe 40

Charlottesville 60, Franklin County 48

Monticello 43, Turner Ashby 42

Wednesday

Second Round Consolation Bracket @ Monticello HS

3:00 William Monroe vs. Deep Run

4:45 Franklin County vs. Turner Ashby

Second Round Winner's Bracket @ Monticello HS

6:30 Albemarle vs. Western Albemarle

8:15 Charlottesville vs. Monticello