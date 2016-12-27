Quantcast

UVA Administrator Urges Judge to Keep Rolling Stone Verdict

Posted: Updated:
File Image File Image

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Attorneys for a University of Virginia administrator are urging a federal judge not to overturn a jury's verdict against Rolling Stone magazine for its botched story "A Rape on Campus."

Lawyers for Nicole Eramo say in court documents filed Tuesday that the jury was correct when it found that Rolling Stone and reporter Sabrina Rubin Erdely defamed Eramo with their 2014 story.

The jury awarded Eramo $3 million in November.

Rolling Stone wants the judge to overrule the jury's verdict. The magazine argues, among other things, there's no evidence that writer Sabrina Rubin Erdely acted with actual malice.

The motion is set for February 9. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

  • UVA Administrator Urges Judge to Keep Rolling Stone VerdictMore>>

  • Reported by Henry Graff

    Reported by Henry Graff

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

    Full Story

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

    Full Story

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.