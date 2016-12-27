Firefighters Collecting Donations for Family in Weyers Cave Fire

Firefighters who responded to a deadly blaze at a home in Weyers Cave are collecting donations to help the family members who escaped.

It comes as they grieve the loss of two boys in that fire.

The Weyers Cave volunteer fire company is collecting clothing, personal care items, and bedding for the survivors of Monday morning's fatal fire. Relatives placed a memorial outside the home on Captain Shands Road Tuesday morning.

Family members identify the two boys who died in the fire as Chad and Timmy Shifflett. An online campaign has raised nearly $5,000 to support their funeral costs and the family's recovery.

Inside the Weyers Cave volunteer Fire Company, people are dropping off donations to help two adults, a teenage girl, and an 18-month-old baby girl who got out of the home alive.“It's tragedy enough to lose everything you own in a house fire, but then you talk about two fatalities and having funeral expenses and those things adding in, it definitely takes a toll on a person. They've literally lost everything. You think of your every day and what you use and what you need, they need those things,” said Brittany Wampler, a Weyers Cave Volunteer firefighter.

A relative describes the family as "good, hard working people."

The boys killed in the fire are remembered as "really good boys" who were “humble.”

Investigators are still working to determine what sparked the blaze. To help the family click here.

The Weyers Cave Volunteer Fire Company also plans to set up a Captain Shands Memorial Fund to accept monetary donations for the family.