Some Expecting More Competitive Housing Market in Central VA

A much more competitive housing market is on the horizon for central Virginia.

That's what Nest Realty in Charlottesville is predicting saying there will be a lot more buyers and sellers in 2017.

Real estate broker Jim Duncan with Nest Realty says the area can expect a tighter inventory, and more anxious sellers and buyers. He says if 2017 is anything like 2016, central Virginia will see "a slightly well managed chaotic 2017 spring summer market."

Duncan predicts that 2017 is going to be an awful year for pocket listings, with awful meaning more of them.

He says for a couple of years now the Charlottesville area has had a low inventory in many segments of the housing market and there's no evidence of anything right now that will lessen the demand.

"It's a destination location for a lot of people, but it's also a lot of folks are now deciding that now for the last few years they've been deciding that it's a good time to buy, their life stages allow for them to make these decisions to purchase a home and stay in the area for longer period of time," said Duncan.

Duncan says that interest rates will continue to be moderate and reasonably low in 2017. Since a very active buying and selling market is expected, Duncan suggests both buyers and sellers seek professional advice.