Madison County Based Service Dog Training Center Under Scrutiny

Difficult questions are being asked about a Madison County based service dog training center. Some of the questions come from customers, and others come from state investigators.

Service Dogs by Warren Retrievers is coming under fire after the Virginia Attorney General's Office received 36 complaints against it. Now, the owner, Dan Warren, has to pay over $60,000 in fines.

The pups are supposed to provide aid for those with diabetes, autism, PTSD, and seizure disorders; but people who have dealt with the company say they aren't pleased.

Melinda Colon was supposed to get a service dog from the company. She says she chose to opt out because of a 30-page contract that was not provided to her prior to delivery. She says the dogs are not properly trained.

“I started telling them 'listen, this is not right. There’s something wrong here, these are not alerts.' Dogs, little puppies scratching on the floor and whining and running to the door and doing all these, these are not trained alerts,” said Colon.

After her experience she made the Facebook page named 'Stop the Scammers' to alert others to what was going on in the organization and others like it. "He's charging $3,500 for untrained dogs, he’s calling them service dogs and they're not, they're just very expensive pets,” she said.

The dogs are trained to alert or tell a diabetic or family member, when the diabetic's blood sugar is too low or high. Jennifer Bolden got her dog from Service Dogs by Warren Retrievers to help with her daughter's type 1 diabetes. She says the company said the training would only take 15 minutes a day, but it took much longer.

"We felt lied to, taking care of diabetes is a lot of work and this was supposed to make things easier," Bolden said. "We were told all of the training would be done upfront and we just have to do the reinforcement training, we just felt lied to."

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring has received 36 complaints about the company's dogs. Authorities attempted to investigate the legitimacy of these complaints with Civil Investigative Demands to the company.

A Richmond judge ordered Dan Warren to pay $68,000 dollars in fines and $12,000 in attorney fees for failing to comply with the commonwealth's demands for information. The fees against Warren will continue to add up at $250 per day until he responds to the court.

Warren's attorney, John B. Russell, Jr., says the company has served thousands of other satisfied customers. “They have 36 complaints out of 1,000 clients and there are approximately 500 dogs that are out there working and doing great every day for very satisfied clients."