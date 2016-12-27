Hospital Leaders Proposing Plans to Improve Virginia's Health System

Virginia hospital leaders are putting forth plans to improve the state's health system. Their proposals deal with growing demands providers face at a possible turning point in health care policy.

We could see an overhaul to federal health care laws now that Republicans are in charge of the White House, Senate and House of Representatives. Leaders of hospitals and other care centers in Virginia say they're keeping an eye on any changes out of Washington, D.C.

"While we know the Affordable Care Act is likely to be repealed, we don't know what the replacement is going to be. So until there's a great, deeper understanding of what the replacement is going to be, this is a time where I think all of us are sort of watching, listening and trying to learn," said Augusta Health CEO Mary Mannix.

In the commonwealth, hospital leaders say it's time to address weaknesses in policies and regulations: Health care experts say there's more demand for emergency mental health treatment, plus there's an epidemic of heroin and opioid abuse.

"Not just even in Virginia and the commonwealth, but across the nation you're hearing more and more. It's coming to the forefront," said Alison Land, vice president of Behavioral Health Services at Sentara Health Care.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association has a set of proposals for lawmakers to consider. One measure would allow more types of medical professionals to assess Virginians in crisis as they enter the mental health care system. They say it could lead to quicker processing and immediate treatment.

The association also proposes improvements to the state's online psychiatric bed registry.

"We've got a patient here, we've got a bed here, and how do we put the two together in a more efficient manner?" Land said.

There is also a request for more funding and flexibility in treating patients with psychiatric needs.

So far, these ideas have been supported by a bi-partisan set of lawmakers. The General Assembly will take up these bills starting in a few weeks. However, a budget shortfall could impact some of the proposals up for review.