12 Days of Christmas Celebrated at Central Virginia Wineries

Celebrating the holidays with a toast will help benefit veterans at wineries and breweries in central Virginia.

Wineries, breweries, cidery, and tourism groups along the Nelson 1-51 corridor through the Rockfish Valley are hosting the Twelve Days of Christmas.

The seventh annual event offers deals at different locations each day with part of the proceeds going to charity. This year, each location will donate to causes that support veterans.

“This year is the 75th anniversary of America's entry into the Second World War. We're also coming up on the anniversary of the First World War. So, it's a great opportunity to acknowledge those veterans who served in those two wars as well as all the other veterans who've served in subsequent wars,” said George Hodson, the Nelson 151 president.

The Twelve Days of Christmas runs through January 5. To find out the schedule of events click here.