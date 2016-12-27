New York Company Buys Shops at Stonefield

A few of the businesses located in the Shops at Stonefield

A New York-based company is taking over a Charlottesville shopping center.

O'Connor Capital Partners confirms it has purchased the Shops at Stonefield. The company is a privately-owned, independent real estate investment, development and management firm.

According to the company’s website, O'Connor Capital Partners is in the business of funding malls and retails centers all across the U.S. and in Mexico.

NBC29 has yet to hear back from representatives over specific details on the sale, or if there are any changes planned for Stonefield.

A representative from the company is scheduled to be in town next week to meet with the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce. A communication from O'Connor Capital Partners to the chamber said it wanted to learn more about how the property has been involved with the community in the past.

Formerly known as Albemarle Place, the Shops at Stonefield have been open since 2012. The original plan for the development was approved in 2003, however the property faced several government hurdles to get the final parts approved.