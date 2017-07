Release from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles:

RICHMOND – The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles’ five mobile customer service centers, called DMV 2 Go, are traveling across the state to serve customers.



Each full service office provides all DMV transactions.



Thanks to DMV’s partnerships with other government agencies, customers may also now purchase certified copies of Virginia birth, marriage, divorce, and death certificates, obtain E-ZPass transponders, and apply for their hunting or fishing licenses on all five DMV mobile offices.



During January 2017, DMV 2 Go will be open in the following locations in the Staunton area:

Date Location Address Hours 1/10 Berryville DMV Select 6103 Lord Fairfax Highway

Berryville, 22611 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 1/12 Lurary Select** 10 Fairlane Drive

Luray, 22835 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 1/12 Orange Select 12379 James Madison Hwy.

Orange, 22960 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 1/24 Wilson Workforce and Rehabilitation

Center* 243 Woodrow Wilson Avenue

Fishersville, 22939 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 1/26 Defense Intelligence Agency* 2055 Boulders Road

Charlottesville, 22911 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 1/27 Greene County Administration

Building 40 Celt Road

Stanardsville, 22973 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

* This visit occurs within a secure facility that is not controlled by DMV. DMV cannot guarantee public access to this service location.

** DMV Connect visit. DMV Connect can process all transactions except testing and vital records.



For more details, scheduling information, and most current calendar of upcoming locations, visit www.dmvNOW.com/DMV2Go. To connect with DMV 2 Go on Twitter, use @VirginiaDMV or #DMV2Go.