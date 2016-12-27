US Attorney for Western District of Virginia Resigning

US Attorney for Western District of Virginia ResigningPosted: Updated:
The U.S. attorney for the Western District of Virginia is stepping down.
John P. Fishwick Jr. said in a statement Tuesday, December 27, that he will resign on January 6. He has served as the top prosecutor for Virginia's Western District since December 2015.
Fishwick says that elections have consequences and that he feels this is the appropriate time for him to move on.
The attorney says one of the most important cases of his career as U.S. attorney was prosecuting members of the 99 Goons Syndikate. Members of that gang were responsible for the murder of Waynesboro Reserve Police Captain Kevin Wayne Quick.
"And that was an important prosecution where it was necessary for the federal prosecutors to get involved in that case and to bring justice for the Quick family and for the other victims in the case," said Fishwick.
Fishwick says in a statement that being U.S. attorney has been the "greatest honor" of his career.
"I really think we went at the job from two perspectives. One is prosecuting the cases. And one is education and prevention. And I think we did that not only with the violent cases, but also with the heroin epidemic and other things like that," Fishwick said.
The attorney is particularly proud of his work educating young people about gun violence. In October, about 15,000 youth throughout the Western District signed the Student Pledge Against Gun Violence.
First Assistant U.S. Attorney Rick Mountcastle will serve as acting U.S. attorney for the district until President-elect Donald Trump picks his replacement.
Fishwick says he will be returning to private practice.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
Release from the U.S. Department of Justice:
ROANOKE, VIRGINIA - John P. Fishwick Jr. announced today that he recently informed President Barrack Obama that he will be resigning as United States Attorney for the Western District of Virginia effective at midnight on January 6, 2017.
“The opportunity to serve as United States Attorney has been the greatest honor of my career and it has been a privilege to serve the people of Western Virginia,” Fishwick said.
“Since 2015, U.S. Attorney John P. Fishwick Jr. has served the people of the Western District of Virginia, and the people of this nation, with integrity and distinction,” said Attorney General Loretta E. Lynch. “During John’s tenure as U.S. Attorney, his office made significant progress on many of the difficult challenges facing law enforcement today. Under his leadership, the Western District successfully prosecuted the gang responsible for the murder of a police captain, collaborated with local and state law enforcement officials to fight the scourge of gun violence, and tirelessly combated the heroin epidemic. And John personally promoted strong relationships between law enforcement and the community. Among other initiatives, John educated youth about gun violence and drug addiction, and introduced a mentoring program that links law enforcement mentors - such as John - with the young people of Roanoke. I want to thank John for his service, and I wish him the very best in the next phase of his career.”
Mr. Fishwick will return to private practice upon completion of his service as U.S. Attorney.
While U.S. Attorney, Mr. Fishwick focused not only on prosecution of federal crimes but also on educating the community in an effort to prevent crime.
- Prosecution of Violent Offenders During Mr. Fishwick’s tenure as U.S. Attorney, the U.S. Attorney’s Office successfully prosecuted the gang responsible for the kidnapping and murder of Waynesboro Reserve Police Capt. Kevin Quick. In addition, as part of the effort to combat violent offenders, Mr. Fishwick personally prosecuted several cases involving guns and violence and has regularly met with federal, local, state and regional law enforcement officials to discuss solutions to combat rising gun violence.
- The Student Gun Pledge Mr. Fishwick worked tirelessly in his efforts to combine crime prevention and education during his time as the U.S. Attorney. During a six-day period in October, more than 15,000 youth throughout the Western District of Virginia signed the Students Against Gun Violence Pledge. Mr. Fishwick made presentations to these students, who in turn, made a commitment to never bring a gun to school and never use a gun to settle a score. Additionally, Mr. Fishwick made this presentation to various community action organizations, furthering his efforts to reach young people.
- Heroin Epidemic Mr. Fishwick worked with federal, state and local law enforcement to ensure that the U.S. Attorney’s Office prosecuted significant cases in which victims were killed or seriously injured as a result of a heroin overdose. Additionally, the U.S. Attorney’s Office hosted a public heroin summit at the Grandin Theatre in Roanoke. More than 300 members of the community viewed the powerful film, “Chasing the Dragon.” Afterward, Mr. Fishwick led a panel discussion of law enforcement officials, medical experts and a brave parent. This summit has led to more heroin education and prevention work at area schools and this effort is ongoing.
- Promoting Strong Relationships with Law Enforcement and the Community Mr. Fishwick regularly met with law enforcement and the community to promote strong relationships between the two groups. As a member of the Baltimore/Washington High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA), Mr. Fishwick was instrumental in bringing the Badges for Baseball Program to Roanoke. The Badges for Baseball program, a signature program of the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation,works to bring law enforcement mentors to young people participating in the Boys and Girls Club. This past summer, Mr. Fishwick and his sons served as mentors in the program. In addition to the Roanoke program, a Badges for Baseball program has been started in the Harrisonburg Boys and Girls Clubs.
As of January 7, 2017, First Assistant United States Attorney Rick Mountcastle will assume leadership of the office as Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Virginia.
