US Attorney for Western District of Virginia Resigning

The U.S. attorney for the Western District of Virginia is stepping down.

John P. Fishwick Jr. said in a statement Tuesday, December 27, that he will resign on January 6. He has served as the top prosecutor for Virginia's Western District since December 2015.

Fishwick says that elections have consequences and that he feels this is the appropriate time for him to move on.

The attorney says one of the most important cases of his career as U.S. attorney was prosecuting members of the 99 Goons Syndikate. Members of that gang were responsible for the murder of Waynesboro Reserve Police Captain Kevin Wayne Quick.

"And that was an important prosecution where it was necessary for the federal prosecutors to get involved in that case and to bring justice for the Quick family and for the other victims in the case," said Fishwick.

Fishwick says in a statement that being U.S. attorney has been the "greatest honor" of his career.

"I really think we went at the job from two perspectives. One is prosecuting the cases. And one is education and prevention. And I think we did that not only with the violent cases, but also with the heroin epidemic and other things like that," Fishwick said.

The attorney is particularly proud of his work educating young people about gun violence. In October, about 15,000 youth throughout the Western District signed the Student Pledge Against Gun Violence.

Fishwick says his approach as U.S. attorney has been two-fold. It's about prosecuting cases, number one, and then education and prevention, number two.

"I think that we did that not only with the violence cases but also with the heroin epidemic and in other areas like that," said Fishwick.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Rick Mountcastle will serve as acting U.S. attorney for the district until President-elect Donald Trump picks his replacement.

Fishwick says he will be returning to private practice.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.