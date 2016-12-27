Law Firm to Again Offer Free Sober Rides Home on New Year's Eve

Office for Allen and Allen in Albemarle County
Taxi with Yellow Cab of Charlottesville ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -
A law firm is once again offering a safe ride home New Year’s Eve to people in the Charlottesville area.
The law firm of Allen, Allen, Allen & Allen is partnering up with Yellow Cab of Charlottesville to help folks get home Saturday night into Sunday early morning.
This is just one way the law firm wants to help make the roads safer before we ring in 2017.
“We see the consequences often times of what can happen when folks are drinking and driving. So the Free Sober Ride Home program is something that we feel like we can do to help keep the roads safe, particularly with the New Year’s Eve holiday coming up,” said David Irvine, attorney with Allen and Allen.
If you want a free taxi ride home, call the Yellow Cab Company and mention the Sober Ride Home program. Allen and Allen will cover the cab fare from 10 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday.
Release from Allen, Allen, Allen & Allen:
Charlottesville, VA - Once again the personal injury law firm of Allen & Allen is offering an incentive not to drink and drive in the Charlottesville area on New Year’s Eve – a free cab ride home.
Partnering with Charlottesville Yellow Cab, Allen & Allen will pick up the fare for anyone taking a cab home on New Year’s Eve from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. on January 1 in the Charlottesville area.
“The results of drinking and driving can be tragic, and we see too many sad stories in our practice,” said Trent Kerns, Allen and Allen president. “We want to do our part to keep our community safe on one of the biggest drinking nights of the year. Anyone who is unable to safely drive home this New Year’s Eve will receive a free sober ride home courtesy of Allen & Allen.”
If you are in the Charlottesville area and feel unsafe driving on New Year’s Eve, simply call Charlottesville Yellow Cab at 434-295-4131. You must ask for the Sober Ride Home to be eligible for the free fare.
Allen & Allen will pick up the tab on Sober Rides between 10:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. The Sober Rides only apply to those going home. They will not apply to patrons going to another drinking establishment.
For more information, visit allenandallen.com and click on News