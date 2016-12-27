Law Firm to Again Offer Free Sober Rides Home on New Year's Eve

A law firm is once again offering a safe ride home New Year’s Eve to people in the Charlottesville area.

The law firm of Allen, Allen, Allen & Allen is partnering up with Yellow Cab of Charlottesville to help folks get home Saturday night into Sunday early morning.

This is just one way the law firm wants to help make the roads safer before we ring in 2017.

“We see the consequences often times of what can happen when folks are drinking and driving. So the Free Sober Ride Home program is something that we feel like we can do to help keep the roads safe, particularly with the New Year’s Eve holiday coming up,” said David Irvine, attorney with Allen and Allen.

If you want a free taxi ride home, call the Yellow Cab Company and mention the Sober Ride Home program. Allen and Allen will cover the cab fare from 10 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday.