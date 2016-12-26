Elkton Community Regrouping After Christmas Eve Fire

Community members in Elkton are trying to regroup after a fire broke out on Christmas Eve, destroying apartments and a business there.

This is certainly not the way these people expected to spend their holiday, and though everyone did make it out of the building safely. The flames broke out around seven 20 Christmas Eve morning at 305 West Spotswood Trail in Elkton.

The building housed 18 people in 10 different apartments; there was also a barbershop on the first floor. On Monday with the help of Rockingham County fire and rescue people who lived and worked at the building came to gather any belongings they needed.

They say the situation could have been a lot worse.

"Material things can be replaced family can't,” said Bradley Coleman, who lost his home in a fire. “I hope that the other families can get back on their feet and they don't suffer too much through this."

Crews say the fire started in the back of the building, where a lot of damage is, and NBC29 has been told some animals did not make it out alive.

Twins Barbershop was located in the building as well, and it was the only barbershop in Elkton.

The mayor is asking that all donations be sent to Elkton Area United Services, which supports families in immediate financial need. Fire crews meanwhile are still investigating the cause.