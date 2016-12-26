Police Respond to Chain-Reaction Crashes on I-77 Amid Fog

FANCY GAP, Va. (AP) - Virginia State Police say they've responded to a series of chain-reaction crashes as foggy conditions affect Interstate 77 in southwestern Virginia.

Police said in a statement Monday that there have been four clusters of multi-vehicle crashes involving three to seven vehicles along both north and southbound lanes of the interstate in Carroll County. Police say only one minor injury was reported. Traffic is being detoured around the crashes, which come during the holiday travel season.

With the extreme fog on Fancy Gap Mountain, police say visibility is about 200 feet. The National Weather Service warns of patchy dense fog Monday afternoon in the area.

Police are warning motorists traveling on I-77 between Wytheville and the North Carolina border to slow down and watch for changing conditions and traffic patterns.

