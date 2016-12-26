Wes Bellamy Resigning from Teaching at Albemarle High School

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
Wes Bellamy is stepping down from his teaching position with Albemarle County Public Schools.
Bellamy released a statement Monday, December 26, announcing that he is resigning from teaching computer science at Albemarle High School.
In the statement, Bellamy says he spent a lot of time praying, reflecting and thinking over the past few weeks. He says this is his decision and no person is forcing him to leave his position.
The statement does not give a specific reason for his resignation from the school, however Bellamy has received criticism for posts he had made to his Twitter account.
In November, a local author and blogger posted captured images of tweets made by Bellamy between 2009 and 2014. Some of the tweets have been called vulgar, sexist, and racist.
Bellamy went on administrative leave from teaching soon after those tweets came to light, and posted an apology on his Facebook page.
Bellamy, who is also the vice mayor of Charlottesville, voluntarily reigned from his post on the Virginia Board of Education last month.
He began teaching in 2010, and was elected to the Charlottesville City Council in 2015.
Full Statement from Wes Bellamy:
I’ve spent a lot of time praying, reflecting, and thinking about this community, and what has transpired here over the past few weeks. After praying about it, and speaking with my family, close confidants, and some of my students and their parents, I’ve decided to resign from teaching at Albemarle High School.
I want to be clear, no one, and I mean absolutely no one, forced me to make this decision. There has been a great deal of support from both current and former colleagues, students from several different backgrounds, and the Charlottesville-Albemarle community as a whole. I have honestly been surprised, and I am extremely appreciative, grateful, and humbled by the support. For that I say thank you. However, I do not think that returning to the high school this year is the right thing to do for the young people at the high school. We have to ensure that our students have the best possible learning environment, and I do not want to do anything that will compromise that.
Some of our students will be upset about this decision, and to them, I want to be clear, I am not going anywhere. I will still be there for you. I will still be at your games, I will still be at your school events, I will still be there to help you with words of encouragement, and I will still be following and closely watching to ensure that you are doing everything that you can to be successful. Working with you all has arguably been one of the most rewarding parts of my life to date, and that will not change. I am just choosing to not do this one thing, so that I can help you all do other things in life. I promise to still be there for you. I am always just a phone call, text message, or email away.
I’m not leaving nor am I going anywhere, just starting a new chapter. We all need to use this time to think about how we heal, how we band together as a community, and how we create solutions to the issues in this community. Over the past few years, we have been able to build bridges of understanding across several different communities and pockets of this community, and I vow to continue to work with you all to do so. I look forward to taking the work that we do to the next level. I have three years remaining on the Charlottesville City Council, and I’m looking forward to continuing to grow, to learn, to lead, and working bring about the change that so many hope to see in this community.
I want to be honest, we need more leaders who are willing to speak up for those in need. We need more people who are willing to help carry the load. We need more people to work together to address the difficult issues in regards to race, education, gender equity and equality, and the overall goal of respecting our fellow brother and sister. I am doubling down on my commitment to work with whoever, wherever, however to bring solutions to these issues. Let’s do this together, C’Ville.
Thanks for your continued support,
Wes Bellamy
Vice-Mayor, City of Charlottesville