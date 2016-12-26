Wes Bellamy Resigning from Teaching at Albemarle High School

Wes Bellamy is stepping down from his teaching position with Albemarle County Public Schools.

Bellamy released a statement Monday, December 26, announcing that he is resigning from teaching computer science at Albemarle High School.

In the statement, Bellamy says he spent a lot of time praying, reflecting and thinking over the past few weeks. He says this is his decision and no person is forcing him to leave his position.

The statement does not give a specific reason for his resignation from the school, however Bellamy has received criticism for posts he had made to his Twitter account.

In November, a local author and blogger posted captured images of tweets made by Bellamy between 2009 and 2014. Some of the tweets have been called vulgar, sexist, and racist.

Bellamy went on administrative leave from teaching soon after those tweets came to light, and posted an apology on his Facebook page.

Bellamy, who is also the vice mayor of Charlottesville, voluntarily reigned from his post on the Virginia Board of Education last month.

He began teaching in 2010, and was elected to the Charlottesville City Council in 2015.