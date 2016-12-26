Va. Supreme Court May Review Automatic License Plate Reader Lawsuit

The Virginia Supreme Court may be weighing in on the use of automatic license plate readers, and how that data is captured, recorded, and stored.

Currently, the commonwealth does not have any restriction on how long that information can be stored by law enforcement authorities.

Last year, the American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit against the Fairfax County Police Department over the issue of the technology.

A judge recently tossed out that case, but now the ACLU is asking for an appeal.

According to the Washington Post, if the state high court reviews the case, then its ruling would likely set a precedent in Virginia - either allowing police departments to maintain license data indefinitely, or requiring them to purge it almost immediately.