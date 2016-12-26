VSP Investigating Deputy-Involved Shooting in Louisa County

The Virginia State Police is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Louisa County.

According to authorities, the incident started when the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 9000 block of Louisa Road a little after 3 a.m. Monday, December 26.

The 44-year-old driver reportedly ran into the woods when deputies arrived on scene. They soon caught up with the suspect, who allegedly charged at a deputy. Authorities say there was a struggle and the suspect was shot once.

The suspect was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center, and is said to be in stable condition.

The deputy involved in the shooting was not injured, and is now on paid administrative leave.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.