VSP Investigating Deputy-Involved Shooting in Louisa County

Street sign for Louisa Road in Louisa County LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -
The Virginia State Police is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Louisa County.
According to authorities, the incident started when the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 9000 block of Louisa Road a little after 3 a.m. Monday, December 26.
The 44-year-old driver reportedly ran into the woods when deputies arrived on scene. They soon caught up with the suspect, who allegedly charged at a deputy. Authorities say there was a struggle and the suspect was shot once.
The suspect was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center, and is said to be in stable condition.
The deputy involved in the shooting was not injured, and is now on paid administrative leave.
The investigation remains ongoing at this time.
Release from Virginia State Police:
LOUISA CO. – At the request of Louisa County Sheriff Ashland D. Fortune, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Richmond Field Office is investigating a non-fatal shooting involving a Louisa County Sheriff’s deputy.
At approximately 3:03 a.m. Monday (December 26), the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle traffic crash in the 9000 block of Louisa Road.
When the deputy arrived on scene of the traffic crash, the driver, a 44-year-old male, ran into the woods. A few minutes later and approximately a quarter mile away, the sheriff’s deputy located the subject along the road. During a brief discussion the suspect charged the deputy and a struggle ensued resulting in the suspect being shot once.
The male subject was transported to UVA hospital in Charlottesville and is currently in stable condition.
The deputy was not injured in the incident.
The investigation remains ongoing at this time.