Charlottesville Crews Respond to Bedroom Fire Along Burnet Street

Fire damage to a home along Burnet Street (Photo courtesy the Charlottesville Fire Department) CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.
A Charlottesville home owner is recovering safely after an early morning house fire.
Emergency crews were called out a home on Burnet Street a little after midnight Monday, December 26.
Firefighters quickly located and put out a fire in an upstairs bedroom.
Officials say an electrical issue caused the fire, resulting in about $10,000 in damages.
No one was injured.
Release from the Charlottesville Fire Department:
Charlottesville, VA – The Charlottesville Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 100 block of Burnet St.
The call was received at 12:06 a.m. The first engine company arrived at 12:10 a.m. with no immediate problem evident. They were met outside by the occupant who advised there was nobody in the residence and the fire was in an upstairs bedroom.
The initial entry crew was able to make and immediate entry and encountered moderate smoke. Within minutes they were able to locate and extinguish a small fire.
The fire was controlled by 12:13 a.m. Four engine companies, two aerial companies, one medic unit, and a battalion chief were assigned to the call for service.
The occupant being home at the time of the fire aided in containing and controlling the fire. The occupant was alerted by an operating smoke detector. When the occupant saw the smoke in the bedroom the door was closed and the occupant immediately contacted 911 and exited the building.
The Charlottesville Fire Department was able to limit damages to an estimated $10,000. There were no injuries. The fire was determined to be electrical in nature.
For a free smoke detector call Charlottesville Fire Department’s Neighborhood Safety Hotline at 434-970-3245