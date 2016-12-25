Authorities Investigating Fire Along Spotswood Trail in Elkton

Release from the Rockingham County Department of Fire and Rescue:



Fire investigators with the Rockingham County Department of Fire and Rescue are actively investigating the fire that occurred at 305 W. Spotswood Trail in Elkton, Virginia on Saturday, December 24 but would like to offer the business and apartment occupants a brief opportunity to visit their business or living area on Monday, December 26.



Representatives from Rockingham County Department of Fire and Rescue will on on-site from 11:00 a.m. till 1:00 p.m. on Monday December 26 to allow occupants of the business’ and/or apartments to have a chance to see the condition of their belongings and to gather any essential or necessary items.



The building management and other personnel will be on hand to ensure that security and privacy are kept to a strict level and that individuals only will be accessing the areas of the building they would have had access to prior to the fire.



We are asking that if you were a business or apartment occupant and you wish to visit the site at the stated time that you call 540-434-4436 on Monday, December 26 between 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.



Please be prepared to give your name and a contact phone number over the phone and have a photo I.D., or other means of identification, available when you arrive on-site.



This opportunity is not a change for anyone to remove all of their belongings or business materials but to gather essential or necessary items until the building is turned back over to management at the end of the investigation.



Please do not bring large boxes or multiple people to assist you in moving items out from your apartment or business. If you have any questions please call the number provided on Monday, December 26 between 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.