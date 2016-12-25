Albemarle County Police Identify Victim in Fatal Crash on Irish Road

Albemarle County Police Identify Victim in Fatal Crash on Irish RoadPosted: Updated:
Albemarle County police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Christmas evening.
The crash happened in the 1900 block of Irish Road around 8 p.m. Sunday, December 25.
According to investigators, 56-year-old David N. Gorman of Schuyler was traveling eastbound in an older-model truck when he struck a deer, lost control of the vehicle, and then hit a tree.
Gorman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
Release from the Albemarle County Police Department:
Albemarle County Police Officers responded to a fatal crash that happened around 8 p.m. Sunday, December 25, 2016 in the 1900 block of Irish Road.
56-year-old David N. Gorman of Schuyler died in the single vehicle crash.
Gorman was traveling eastbound on Irish Road in an older model truck when he struck a deer, lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree. He was the only person inside the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
This is the seventh fatal crash investigated by the ACPD Traffic Unit this year.
Sign Up for Email Alerts
Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.* denotes required fieldsThank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.