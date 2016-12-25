Albemarle County Police Identify Victim in Fatal Crash on Irish Road

Albemarle County police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Christmas evening.

The crash happened in the 1900 block of Irish Road around 8 p.m. Sunday, December 25.

According to investigators, 56-year-old David N. Gorman of Schuyler was traveling eastbound in an older-model truck when he struck a deer, lost control of the vehicle, and then hit a tree.

Gorman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.