Salvation Army of Charlottesville Holds Christmas Dinner

Christmas meal service at the Salvation Army of Charlottesville

Some people are a little fuller thanks to the Salvation Army of Charlottesville's Christmas meal.

The charity opened its doors to the community for breakfast Sunday morning.

People gathered and sang Christmas carols and prayed in a worship service before dinner service was held.

The holiday event was all made possible by generous volunteers.

“It just seemed like for Christmas Day a lot of volunteers wanted to help make it special. So we moved it into the gym last year for the first time and it just gives that feeling that you're with a community,” said Susan Shiels with the Salvation Army.

The dinner was complementary to anyone who wished to take part.