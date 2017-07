Release from the Harrisonburg Police Department:



Harrisonburg, VA – On December 25, at approximately 1:15 a.m., officers with the Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) responded to the 100 block of Reservoir Street for a disorderly conduct call for service.



The suspects were believed to have broken into the residence and assaulted multiple individuals inside. The victims sustained minor injuries.



The suspects and victims were known to each other.



At approximately 5:15 a.m. officers were able to locate the suspects at a motel in Harrisonburg. A search warrant was executed by members of the Harrisonburg SWAT team who were called in to assist in the apprehension of the suspects.



All four subjects were taken into custody without incident.



The suspects have been identified and charged as follows:

Ajary Roberts, 27, of Harrisonburg was charged with one count domestic assault, one count breaking and entering, one count assault by mob.

Conan Harvey, 29, of Harrisonburg was charged with one count breaking and entering, and two counts of assault by mob.

Tiffany Greene, 25, of Harrisonburg was charged with one count disorderly conduct, one count breaking and entering, one count assault by mob.

Jonni Lanteigne, 25, of Harrisonburg was charged with one count breaking and entering, one count assault by mob.