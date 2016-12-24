Hearing Set in Appeal of Rolling Stone Defamation Verdict

A hearing has been set in Rolling Stone Magazine's challenge of last month’s verdict in a federal defamation case.

A motion hearing has been set for February 9, 2017 at 9 a.m., in federal court in Roanoke.

Rolling Stone is asking a judge to overturn the jury's decision that the magazine, its publisher, and the author of the article defamed UVA administrator Nicole Eramo. The jury awarded Eramo $3 million.

Earlier this month a judge put the verdict on hold pending a hearing over the motion.