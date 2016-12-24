Defendants in Martese Johnson Lawsuit Deny Allegations, Demand Jury Trial

The defendants being sued in Martese Johnson's federal lawsuit are firing back.

Two of the agents involved and the director of the Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control filed a reply denying the allegations and demanding a jury trial.

Johnson was arrested outside Trinity Irish Pub on University Avenue in March of last year. His bloody arrest over an identification card issue sparked outrage in the community.

Johnson is suing saying his civil rights were violated. Earlier this month, a judge ruled only a portion of the suit will move forward.