Virginia State Police Media Release

www.vsp.virginia.gov

LOUISA COUNTY- A pedestrian was struck and killed Friday night (December 23) on School Bus Road in Louisa County.

The crash occurred at 11:05 p.m., on School Bus Road, 2/10 mile north of Route 33.

Virginia State Police Trooper A. Wyatt investigated the crash.

A 2001 Honda Accord was traveling north on School Bus Road when it rounded a curve and struck the male pedestrian that was in the middle of the road.

The pedestrian, Daniel O. Jackson, 37 of Louisa County, Va., died at the scene.

There are no charges in the crash.